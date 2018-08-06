Yoga and Wellness for Everyone is a new monthly program offering at Keene Memorial Library.
Class will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the large meeting room and is open to teens and adults of all abilities. Classes will be taught by collaborative partner, Kim Stabbe, RDH, MS, RYT. Stabbe is a certified yoga instructor with special certification in senior yoga and chair yoga. She teaches at Blue Yoga studio in downtown Fremont.
Yoga has been shown to help decrease stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, and some pain as well as improve balance and mental focus. Yoga is for all abilities; if participants are unable to get on the floor, a chair will be used.
Participants who have their own yoga mat are asked to bring it. First-time attendees will be asked to sign a participation waiver. Contact Sonia Vanderworth at the library (Sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694) with any questions.