Family and Friends CPR class set for Nov. 18

Methodist Fremont Health will offer a Family and Friends CPR class at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. This course is designed to teach the skills of CPR for victims of all ages and for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card for their job.

The Family and Friends CPR course is ideal for schools, students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and anyone else interested in learning how to save a life.

Participants will learn lifesaving skills such as:

• Adult Hands-Only CPR.

• AED use on adults and children.

• Child CPR using breaths.

• Infant CPR.

• Choking relief for adults, children and infants.

The class will be held on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. Cost for this class is $25. For more information or to register, visit bestcare.org/events/calendar or call 402-354-7100.

