Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 identified in Three Rivers Public Health District

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district have risen by 15 since Wednesday.

Washington County saw the largest increase, registering nine new cases for a total of 77, a press release from Three Rivers said. Dodge County has five new cases for a total of 737 while Saunders County has one additional case for 107 total cases.

The total of cases in the Three Rivers district is now 930.

As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 214 medical beds were available and 76 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 429 ventilators available to area hospitals, 131 were in use, including 11 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The health department reminds the public you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.

As a reminder, an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.