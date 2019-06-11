First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., will be hosting a Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall.
Donations of blood are needed as the Red Cross is still in the recovery phase from the many bloodmobiles that were cancelled over the last several months due to flooding and other storms. An appointment time can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling Judi at 402-727-1205.
All donors at blood drives between June 11-30 will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to attend the final show of the Mixtape Tour on July 14 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The trip includes airfare for the donor and a friend, two nights beachfront resort accommodations, Mixtape Tour concert tickets and an opportunity to meet the boys, and a $250 gift card for expenses.