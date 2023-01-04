 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

First Lutheran Church to host blood drive on Jan. 8

  • 0
Health logo

First Lutheran Church, located at 3200 E. Military Ave. in Fremont, will be hosting an American Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 8.

Appointments may be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donors should bring their donor card or a photo ID, eat breakfast and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Those donating blood Jan. 1-31 are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for them and a guest to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. It includes travel, hotel, $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

The holidays, illness, weather, etc., have stressed the available blood supply. The need for blood is critical.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Remembering those we lost in 2022

Remembering those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 was a time when local and area residents mourned the losses of public servants, doctors, business people, a clergyman and a rece…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News