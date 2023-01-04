First Lutheran Church to host blood drive on Jan. 8

First Lutheran Church, located at 3200 E. Military Ave. in Fremont, will be hosting an American Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 8.

Appointments may be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donors should bring their donor card or a photo ID, eat breakfast and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Those donating blood Jan. 1-31 are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for them and a guest to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. It includes travel, hotel, $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

The holidays, illness, weather, etc., have stressed the available blood supply. The need for blood is critical.