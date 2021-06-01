First Lutheran Church to host blood drive on June 6

First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont will host a Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the fellowship hall.

Currently, there is a critical need for blood. Blood donations continue to drop as people resume activities.

To donate, sign up and schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter the zip code 68025 or enter keyword First Lutheran. If you need assistance in signing up, call the church office and they will help you. An appointment may also be made by calling Lucy at 402-478-5406. Power red appointments will be available and each donor will receive a T-shirt. The goal is to collect 35 units.

In most cases, there is no deferral time if you received a COVID-19 vaccine. It is helpful if you know the name of the manufacturer.

The American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These results may provide valuable insight into a donor’s potential past exposure to the coronavirus or an antibody response developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Test results will be available to donors via the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org within one to two weeks.

