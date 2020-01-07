{{featured_button_text}}
Health

First Lutheran Church at 3200 E. Military Ave. in Fremont will be hosting an American Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.

According to Kyle Jensen, American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Manager, there is an emergency need for donations. All blood types are needed.

To schedule an appointment call Lucy at ‭402-478-5406‬ or Judi at ‭402-727-1405. One may also schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-in donors will be accepted, but those with an appointment will have priority.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments