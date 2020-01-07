First Lutheran Church at 3200 E. Military Ave. in Fremont will be hosting an American Red Cross Bloodmobile from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.
According to Kyle Jensen, American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Manager, there is an emergency need for donations. All blood types are needed.
To schedule an appointment call Lucy at 402-478-5406 or Judi at 402-727-1405. One may also schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-in donors will be accepted, but those with an appointment will have priority.