Flu vaccination clinics will be offered at area YMCA locations

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) will host 14 flu vaccination clinics in early October, in collaboration with YMCAs across the state.

A clinic at Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., is planned from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Twin Rivers YMCA at 6100 Twin Rivers Circle in Valley will be the site of a clinic from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

Clinics will be open to everyone age 6 and up at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage.

Vaccines will be administered by Hy-Vee Healthy You mobile clinics. For those individuals with health insurance coverage, Hy-Vee personnel will collect the necessary information at the time of registration and file a claim for service. For individuals who do not have health insurance, BCBSNE will cover the cost of the vaccination.