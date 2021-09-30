 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flu vaccination clinics will be offered at area YMCA locations
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Flu vaccination clinics will be offered at area YMCA locations

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) will host 14 flu vaccination clinics in early October, in collaboration with YMCAs across the state.

A clinic at Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., is planned from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Twin Rivers YMCA at 6100 Twin Rivers Circle in Valley will be the site of a clinic from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Clinics will be open to everyone age 6 and up at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage.

Vaccines will be administered by Hy-Vee Healthy You mobile clinics. For those individuals with health insurance coverage, Hy-Vee personnel will collect the necessary information at the time of registration and file a claim for service. For individuals who do not have health insurance, BCBSNE will cover the cost of the vaccination.

Preregistration is encouraged, though not required. Participants can link to Hy-Vee’s unique registration page for each clinic to make an appointment at NebraskaBlue.com/FluShot. Registration pages will be open 14 days prior to each clinic and close the day beforehand. Walk-ins will also be welcome. Each patient who receives a flu shot at one of the BCBSNE YMCA clinics can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, or Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh location. See Hy-Vee.com for details. Restrictions apply.

Clinic participants will be asked to wear face masks, social distance, hand-sanitize frequently and stay home if experiencing any fever, COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Designing buildings with better air ventilation

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News