Flu vaccinations now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacies

Flu shots available at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through Oct. 30.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

For the second consecutive year, drive-thru flu clinics will be offered outside of many Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations between now and Saturday, Oct. 30, during the following times each week:

Tuesday and Thursdays: 3-7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge. At this time, all vaccine patients must wear a mask during their vaccination, according to CDC guidelines.