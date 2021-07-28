FPS announces 'safe return to in-person instruction plan'

Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has released a plan for returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

The FPS plan doesn’t require daily temperature checks for entry into school. It recommends, but doesn’t require masking for individuals, who currently are not fully vaccinated.

In a prepared statement, FPS said guidance in the plan is designed to be flexible and adjust if necessary.

Other information in the plan states that students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days following symptom onset or test date if asymptomatic.

Close contacts should social distance and wear a mask when possible. The district tested the proposed protocols during summer school and summer camps and found them to be appropriate.

The statement said FPS has spent considerable time and energy working through the details of each of the various scenarios related to the levels of risk within the community and continues to develop as information related to the response of COVID-19 and guidance continues to flow from different organizations.