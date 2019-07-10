The Fremont Cosmopolitan Club will be sponsoring a mobile nursing unit featuring diabetes screenings from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Longacres’ parking lot, 150 E. Military Ave.
The diabetes checks are free. Everyone is welcome.
