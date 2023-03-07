Mary Loftis, longtime Nebraska SHIP counselor, will be presenting educational Medicare workshops at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at 935 Schneider St., in Fremont. Anyone is welcome to attend these workshops.

Nebraska SHIP educates people about Medicare and detecting Medicare fraud, empowering Nebraskans with Medicare to make informed decision about health insurance while protecting themselves from fraud.

Nothing will be marketed or sold, and personal questions are welcome during or after the meeting.

Call the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 to register and for directions to the new meeting location, or call 402-380-9554 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.