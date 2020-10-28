Free, non-biased Medicare counseling services offered

Mary Loftis urges area residents to do some research when it comes to their Medicare Prescription Drug plans.
Medicare Open Enrollment, which started Oct. 15, will continue until Dec. 7, said Loftis, a Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor.
The SHIP Program, which is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, provides unbiased information to assist people as they reach this point in their lives.
Loftis has presented informational sessions about Medicare in Fremont and is also a Nebraska Extension associate based in Burt County.
Recently, many people have received information from their Medicare Prescription Drug plans.
“That’s good, because they were to send out that information by Oct. 1,” Loftis said. “However, what I’ve heard is not necessarily good news.”
Loftis said she’s heard about increasing drug plan premiums — including one that’s going up $24.40 a month.
She provides some comparisons.
Loftis said there are 28 Medicare Part D plans in 2021 with premiums ranging from $7.30 to $104.70 per month.
In comparing prescription plans from 2020 to 2021, these results were found:
- 17 increased premiums.
- Seven decreased premiums.
- One stayed the same.
- Three new plans.
“How will this affect your prescription coverage and your bank account? You won’t know for sure unless you compare your plan during Medicare Open Enrollment,” Loftis said.
Those wanting to compare their current prescriptions and plan can do so on the Medicare.gov website.
The Nebraska SHIP is also offering free, non-biased counseling services to help people compare.
“Most of our comparisons are being held via the telephone to keep everyone safe this year,” Loftis said.
By calling the Burt County Extension Office at 402-374-2929, those seeking assistance can be signed up for an appointment time. Then either Linda Bisanz, a SHIP counselor, or Loftis can call during that appointment time.
Loftis said this is an extremely important year for people to compare plans if they have diabetes and are taking insulin.
There are Senior Savings Models.
This is new in 2021 and applies to Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans — if people choose to participate.
“These participating plans have agreed to charge no more than $35 copay for one month of select insulins in all coverage levels,” Loftis said. “Some plans are even charging less. The formularies (list of drugs) vary from plan to plan.”
Loftis said these plans must cover at least one vial and pen dosage form of each type of insulin, Rapid acting, Short acting, Intermediate acting and Long acting.
The plans must offer the benefit at all pharmacy types: preferred and non-preferred, retail and mail.
Nine prescription drug plans are participating in this program in 2021.
“If you are comparing online yourself make sure you sort the plans by hitting the green Filter button,” Loftis said. “Then check ‘Insulin savings’ and click the green ‘Apply’ button. These insulin friendly plans should come up during a regular comparison, but just make sure you compare. This could be a big savings opportunity for insulin-dependent individuals.”
Loftis noted the importance of making comparisons in general.
“It’s another year of changes and the only way to put you mind at ease and know you aren’t spending any more than necessary you need to compare your prescriptions against all the Medicare health and drug plans,” Loftis said. “If you’re taking no prescriptions or inexpensive generics you’ll want to check also as there is a new plan with a $7.30 monthly premium. Don’t pay too much — check it out!”
