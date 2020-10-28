Free, non-biased Medicare counseling services offered

17 increased premiums.

Seven decreased premiums.

One stayed the same.

Three new plans.

“How will this affect your prescription coverage and your bank account? You won’t know for sure unless you compare your plan during Medicare Open Enrollment,” Loftis said.

Those wanting to compare their current prescriptions and plan can do so on the Medicare.gov website.

The Nebraska SHIP is also offering free, non-biased counseling services to help people compare.

“Most of our comparisons are being held via the telephone to keep everyone safe this year,” Loftis said.

By calling the Burt County Extension Office at 402-374-2929, those seeking assistance can be signed up for an appointment time. Then either Linda Bisanz, a SHIP counselor, or Loftis can call during that appointment time.

Loftis said this is an extremely important year for people to compare plans if they have diabetes and are taking insulin.

There are Senior Savings Models.

This is new in 2021 and applies to Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans — if people choose to participate.