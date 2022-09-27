Free skin cancer screenings to be offered Oct. 11

Methodist Fremont Health and Skin Envy will provide free skin cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Health Park Plaza, 450 E. 23rd St., in Fremont. Screenings will be performed by Brittany Burbach, APRN, and are offered by appointment only.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. One type of skin cancer, melanoma, is extremely dangerous because it can spread quickly to other parts of the body. But with early detection and proper treatment, the cure rate for most skin cancers is incredibly high.

Anyone can get skin cancer, but people with red or blond hair, blue or green eyes, or fair skin that freckles or burns easily are at increased risk.

One of the most common signs of skin cancer is a mole or freckle that changes size, shape, color or texture, especially over a short period of time.

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is the number one cause of skin cancer, but UV light from tanning beds is just as harmful. Exposure to sunlight during the winter months puts you at the same risk as exposure during the summertime.

To get a free skin cancer screening, visit bestcare.org or call 402-727-3439 to reserve your spot. Appointments are required and there are limited spots available.