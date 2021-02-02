 Skip to main content
Free webinar to focus on COVID-19 and Alzheimer's
Free webinar to focus on COVID-19 and Alzheimer's

Health

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will be holding a free webinar titled, “Managing COVID-19: Special Issues Facing families Impacted By Alzheimer’s,” at noon Friday, Feb. 5.

Individuals can learn more or register by visiting www.alzfdn.org/events.

The webinar will be led by Allison B. Reiss, MD, a member of AFA’s Medical, Scientific, and Memory Screening Advisory Board, Associate Professor at NYU Long Island School of Medicine and Head of the Inflammation Section, Biomedical Research Institute, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

The effects of Alzheimer’s can make it harder for a person to notice or communicate discomfort, hindering family caregivers from spotting COVID-19 symptoms. The pandemic may also pose challenges for someone with Alzheimer’s disease in following safety protocols such as wearing a mask or washing their hands.

Reiss will talk about these challenges and discuss: steps that families can take to care for their loved ones if they suspect they may have COVID-19; what to do when a diagnosis is made; how to support recovery; and the importance of vaccination for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their family caregivers.

