Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group plans June 17 meeting
Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group plans June 17 meeting

  Updated
Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St.

Andrew Storms will speak about cybersecurity as it relates to your healthcare information.

RSVP via email to parkinsonsupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.

