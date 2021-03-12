 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group to gather March 18
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group to gather March 18

{{featured_button_text}}
Health

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lani Polzin, director of outpatient therapy at Nye Legacy, will present “Springing Into Movement.”

To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

Everyone attending should bring a mask to wear and be ready to share their best tip for overcoming Parkinson’s disease while dressing, cooking or cleaning.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 7

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News