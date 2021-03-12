Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group to gather March 18

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
Lani Polzin, director of outpatient therapy at Nye Legacy, will present “Springing Into Movement.”
To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.
Everyone attending should bring a mask to wear and be ready to share their best tip for overcoming Parkinson’s disease while dressing, cooking or cleaning.
