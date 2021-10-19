Fremont Area Parkinson's Support Group will meet Oct. 21

The Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
Taylor Miller, a certified SHIP counselor, will give a presentation about understanding Medicare programs.
To RSVP, email parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.
Visitors should use the main entrance where they will be screened. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
