Fremont Board of Health issues update on Community Directed Health Measure

“We all have a deep commitment to our community, and doing everything that we can to keep individuals healthy and safe our collaborative work here is an example of that,” Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, said.

Fremont Public Schools – Learning will continue through the district’s Continuation of Learning Plan for the remainder of the school year. All FPS buildings will remain closed to the public. Staff will be notified of their schedule through May. All activities are canceled through May 31 and all FPS facilities remain closed indefinitely for all outside use. The Grab-N-Go feeding program will continue serving two days a week. On Mondays and Thursdays multi-day meals will be available at Bell Field Elementary, Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meadowbrook meals will be available on Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and noon. All FPS playground equipment remains closed for public use through May 31. All FPS play fields are open for “use at your own risk” as long as social distancing is maintained.