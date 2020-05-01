Fremont Board of Health issues update on Community Directed Health Measure

The Fremont Board of Health will allow its Community Directed Health Measure to expire on May 6.
Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen on May 7. Beauty salons, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage therapist establishments must remain closed until May 10 under the State of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measure.
The City of Fremont, Three Rivers Public Health Department, Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Metropolitan Community College, Fremont Family YMCA, Dodge County and Senator Lynne Walz met to discuss the local response to Gov. Pete Ricketts’s most recent Directed Health Measure.
“We all have a deep commitment to our community, and doing everything that we can to keep individuals healthy and safe our collaborative work here is an example of that,” Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, said.
Following are updates from the local entities:
Fremont Public Schools – Learning will continue through the district’s Continuation of Learning Plan for the remainder of the school year. All FPS buildings will remain closed to the public. Staff will be notified of their schedule through May. All activities are canceled through May 31 and all FPS facilities remain closed indefinitely for all outside use. The Grab-N-Go feeding program will continue serving two days a week. On Mondays and Thursdays multi-day meals will be available at Bell Field Elementary, Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meadowbrook meals will be available on Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and noon. All FPS playground equipment remains closed for public use through May 31. All FPS play fields are open for “use at your own risk” as long as social distancing is maintained.
Midland University – The university will continue to teach and learn online through the end of the semester at both the Fremont and Omaha locations. Midland will host a Celebration of Graduates at 10 a.m. May 16 with a virtual commencement ceremony. The ceremony can be viewed live at: https://www.youtube.com/user/MidlandUniversity1. Midland plans to reopen and resume in-person classes and co-curricular activities as scheduled this fall. Details about how this will be done safely are being discussed and will be communicated at a later date.
Metropolitan Community College – Credit classes have been moved to e-learning and alternate delivery methods for the spring quarter. Noncredit classes have been canceled through May. Student and public access to the Fremont Area Center is suspended.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools – The remainder of the school year will be completed via remote learning. Bergan Early Childhood Education Center remains open for day care services for families. All Bergan facilities are closed for student, parent and non-essential staff usage. Access to the buildings can be made by appointment by calling the elementary at 402-721-9766 or the middle/high school at 402-721-9683. Graduation has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The academic year will end on May 21. Bergan Elementary’s playground equipment will be closed for public use through May 31.
Trinity Lutheran School – Online distance learning will continue through the end of the school year. The eighth-grade graduation service will take place virtually at 6 p.m. May 14. All Trinity facilities remain closed for student and non-essential staff usage. The Trinity playground equipment will be closed for public use through May 31. Trinity’s Early Childhood Center remains open.
Fremont Family YMCA – The Fremont Family YMCA will continue to offer emergency childcare for first responders, medical personnel along with families who are working. The YMCA is closed until May 6 and staff will re-evaluate an opening date depending on health directives. The YMCA will open up in phases to allow the YMCA to follow the health directives. More information will follow in the next few days.
City of Fremont – City offices are still open, but precautions are in place for the safety of city employees and the public. Sneeze guards have been installed at counters for customer interactions. All city playground equipment will be closed for public use through May 31. All city play fields are open for “use at your own risk” as long as social distancing is maintained.
Dodge County – The Dodge County Courthouse remains open, with services available by appointment only. The primary election will take place as scheduled on May 12.
