Fremont businesses partnering to host Oct. 31 blood drive

Air Comfort Heating and Cooling in partnership with Eternal Tattoo will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Air Comfort facility, located at 2645 N. Broad St., Fremont.

“Both Air Comfort and Eternal Tattoo are committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Sara Keeler, director of marketing and community outreach for Air Comfort. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 402-721-6576 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code AirComfort

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” Keeler said.

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.