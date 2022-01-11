Fremont Health Foundation cancels annual gala

Due to the recent increase of COVID-positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations, as well as concerns about bed capacity in the community, the Fremont Health Foundation has made the decision to cancel its annual gala event scheduled for Jan. 29.

“It was an extremely difficult decision and not made lightly,” said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of the Fremont Health Foundation. “As a health care leader in our community, we feel this is the best decision to keep our community safe and healthy.”

Money raised at the 2022 gala event was intended to support cancer services at Methodist Fremont Health.

“One of our objectives this year is to enhance services provided at our cancer center by raising money to purchase a new linear accelerator for radiation oncology,” Shanahan said. “It’s of the utmost importance to us to be able to continue to provide the highest quality of cancer care right here in Fremont so patients don’t have to travel to Omaha or Lincoln for treatment.”

“Patients receiving radiation therapy often need treatments five days a week for six to 10 weeks,” said Alex Lawless, BSRT (R)(T), manager of radiation oncology at Methodist Fremont Health. “So being able to offer the same high level of care here in Fremont provides a much easier regimen for patients and their caregivers. The technology is always advancing, and it’s time for us to invest in upgraded equipment to ensure that we can keep offering the highest level of service to Fremont and surrounding communities.”

To support the Fremont Health Foundation and cancer services at Methodist Fremont Health, visit www.fremonthealthfoundation.org or contact the foundation at MFHFoundation@nmhs.org or 402-727-3566.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.