Mark Voss is inviting high school athletes to use a service offered throughout the football season.
Fremont Health is providing a free Saturday Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic.
The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday in the rehabilitation department at Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Entrance B.
Clinics will continue to be offered at this time and location each Saturday through the end of November.
During the clinics, high school athletes will have the opportunity to have a free consultation with an orthopedic professional from Fremont Health and OrthoNebraska.
Athletes from any high school in the region may show up and be seen by experts in sports medicine.
The athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’ve been offering this in some shape or form for 20-plus years,” said Voss, manager of sports medicine and community health.
About 100 high school athletes are seen at the clinic in a given year.
And while the clinic takes place during football season, any high school athlete may go to the clinic.
Parents are welcome to attend the clinic with the student athlete to discuss questions or concerns.
“We encourage parents to come along with them,” Voss said.
That way, the orthopedic provider can give parents a good idea of what’s going on with the injured athlete and a plan of action regarding what they need to do next.
Fremont Health’s Sports Medicine team works to prevent and minimize injuries, providing free training coverage at eight area schools — Archbishop Bergan, Cedar Bluffs, Fremont High, Logan View, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Mead, North Bend Central and Scribner-Snyder.
“We’ve had people come from 50 miles away,” Voss added.
Fremont Health provides free basic sports screens to hundreds of student athletes each year.
Voss also noted that Fremont Health’s athletic trainers, who are out in the schools, will encourage a high school athlete to go to the clinic.
Fremont Health employs four fulltime athletic trainers-certified (ATCs) — three of whom cover local and area schools.
Certified athletic trainers are the first ones on the field to assess an athlete and triage his or her condition, then determine if a doctor on the field or rescue squad is needed. Certified Athletic Trainers provide first aid and acute care in emergencies that occur in a host of sports. All have master’s degrees.
“The athletic trainers usually have a pretty good idea of what’s going on and a lot of times that can be confirmed by the orthopedic provider,” Voss said.
Student athletes don’t need to see an athletic trainer before going to the Saturday clinic, however.
The clinic is only for high school athletes.
For more information about the Sports Injury Clinic or any other rehab/sports medicine service, call 402-727-3329.