Fremont Mall to host blood drive

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Fremont Mall.
All blood types are needed.
Blood donors also will get the antibody test for COVID-19. The results of the antibody test will come back in 7-10 days.
To schedule an appoint to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today