Fremont Mall to host blood drive
Health

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Fremont Mall.

All blood types are needed.

Blood donors also will get the antibody test for COVID-19. The results of the antibody test will come back in 7-10 days.

To schedule an appoint to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

