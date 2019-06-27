Children’s Hospital & Medical Center has named 10 regional non-profit organizations as Preventing Childhood Obesity Community Grant winners for 2019-2020. Each organization receives $25,000 to support new or existing programs that focus on childhood obesity prevention and improving the health of children and teens.
This is the sixth consecutive year that Children’s has awarded these grants, a collaborative demonstration of the organization’s leadership and commitment to the health of all community children. The focus on childhood obesity reflects the results of the Omaha metropolitan area’s 2018 Child Health Needs Assessment survey, which indicate that obesity remains local parents’ number one health concern for their children.
All grantees will also participate in a Learning Collaborative designed and hosted by Children’s Center for the Child & Community and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition. The Learning Collaborative adds evaluation and technical assistance support to help the grantees build capacity and implement their project.
Grant recipients include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, Dodge County, program, “Are You In?”
The Are You In? after-school program will educate and engage youth at the Hope Center for Kids in Fremont on the importance of physical activity and proper nutrition on overall health and longevity. The adult running club will participate and serve as healthy lifestyle role models.
Participating youth will be offered the opportunity to serve as healthy peer role models for physical activity lessons offered through Fremont Public Schools after-school program.