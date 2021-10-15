Fremont Public Schools announces latest COVID-19 numbers

Fremont Public Schools has released its updated COVID-19 numbers.

FPS reported that 25 students were not in school on Friday due to a positive test for COVID-19. One hundred two students were not in school due to quarantine for exposure, and 163 students were absent Friday for any illness.

Two FPS employees were not working Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test while one employee was not working due to quarantine for exposure. Thirty-eight certified teaching staff were not at work Friday for any reason.

Fremont Public Schools continues to work directly with local public health officials and community leaders in regard to its COVID-19 protocol.

Free community COVID-19 testing is available from 8-11 a.m. Mondays and 3-6 p.m. Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.

“Vaccination for COVID-19 is still our best defense for dealing with the virus and mitigating the severity of the symptoms for those contracting the virus,” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health, said in a press release.

Team 7B had three students who tested positive for COVID-19 through an epi-link exposure. The positive students and close contacts were contacted and quarantined/self-monitoring for symptoms per Three Rivers Public Health/FPS protocol.

Due to additional students testing positive on the team - 7B will continue in the enhanced protocol (including wearing masks) through Oct. 22. Team 7B students participating in extracurricular activities will be required to wear a mask or gator when not involved in competition or actively engaged in a drill.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, Team 7C students will no longer be in the enhanced protocol.

“The key to managing the virus and other illnesses prevalent this time of year is staying home when you are sick,” Lois Krohn, nursing coordinator for FPS, said. “Also, as a reminder, any student exhibiting a fever greater than 100.0°F needs to stay home until fever free for 24 hours.”

