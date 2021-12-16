Fremont Public Schools provides COVID-19 update prior to holiday break

Twenty-two Fremont Public Schools students weren’t in school on Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Another 58 students were not in school due to quarantine for exposure to COVID-19, a press release from FPS stated. The total number of students absent Thursday for any illness was 153.

Two employees were not working Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test while one was not working due to quarantine for COVID-19 exposure. There were 36 certified teaching staff not at work Thursday for any reason.

The current number of students and staff out of school due to a positive test represents less than 1% of the student body and staff.

Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering a community vaccine clinic from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Washington Elementary, and from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Parents must accompany their child and provide permission for the vaccine.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays. More information is available https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

Three Rivers Public Health is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-5:30 p.m. Fridays at 210 East Military Ave. in Fremont.

There is no school Dec. 17 through Jan. 3. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

