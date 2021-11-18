Fremont Public Schools reports three COVID-19 cases at Fremont Middle School

The Resource Level II program at Fremont Middle School has three students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive students and close contacts are currently quarantined/self-monitoring for symptoms per Three Rivers Public Health/FPS protocol. Students who are close contacts have been contacted.

Due to the potential exposure of others, for the remainder of this week and through next week, students in Resource Level II will be required to have temperatures monitored per FPS protocol. They will also be required to wear masks while in school through Nov. 23.

Students involved in extracurricular activities (basketball) who are in school will be able to continue to participate. They will be required to wear a mask or gator when not involved in competition or actively engaged in a drill.

As a reminder, any individual who becomes symptomatic during these 14 days with one of these symptoms: sudden onset of cough, sudden onset shortness of breath, sudden loss of taste or smell; or two of these symptoms: fever of 100.0°F or above, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or fatigue will not be allowed back into school until 10 days after the onset of symptoms or the individual may test five days after symptom onset and return after day seven with a negative result. (Home tests are not accepted.)

Students and staff exhibiting symptoms must stay home and consider seeking medical attention. They should also consider getting a COVID-19 test. Students with a fever will be excluded from school and activities until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.