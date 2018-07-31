Camp Quality Heartland helps children with cancer and their siblings at no cost to their families.
“We do fundraisers throughout the year and apply for grants and the majority of our staff is volunteer-based. Only two members of our team get a small stipend and that’s the executive director and the camp director,” said Laura Peitzmeier, interim co-camp director.
Two fundraisers are planned for September.
The 11th Annual Camp Quality Heartland Charity Golf Scramble and Dinner is Sept. 9 at Eagle Hills, 501 Eagle Hills Drive in Papillion. There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
In addition, the 16th Annual Maiden Voyage poker run is set for Sept. 16. Registration is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Dillon Brothers, 1840 N. 174th Ave., Omaha.
More information is available on the Camp Quality Heartland Facebook page.
Those wishing to make a financial contribution may do so at campqualityusa.org/htl and click on the donate button.
The camp, which serves children ages 4 to 17, took place earlier this month at Camp Calvin Crest in rural Fremont; 35 boys and girls from Nebraska and Iowa took part in a host of activities, including fishing, swimming, crafts, a talent show, zip line, hayrack ride, time around the campfire and visits from a ventriloquist and a magician.