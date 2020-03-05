Gala raises more than $1.7 million for Type 1 diabetes research

Alicia Rhea appreciates what she saw at a recent fundraising event.

More than $1.7 million was raised for Type 1 diabetes research during the 23rd Annual JDRF Promise Gala in Omaha.

Funds raised will be used to help accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

The event was live streamed to allow the community to be a part of the night for those who were not able to attend.

The crowd bid on silent and live auction items and donated to the signature JDRF Fund A Cure program.

Fund A Cure provides the opportunity to make a 100% tax-deductible gift directly to fund critical JDRF research priorities.

The event was organized by the JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Chapter, which acknowledged its presenting sponsor, Aviture.

Kelly Group – Kelly Klosure Systems, based out of Fremont, was a Promise Gala sponsor.

The evening ended with a concert from southern rock icons, 38 Special.

Rhea and her family, who are from Arlington, attended the event as did several guests from Fremont. Rhea was pleased to see the participants’ involvement.