Gala raises more than $1.7 million for Type 1 diabetes research

Alicia Rhea appreciates what she saw at a recent fundraising event.
More than $1.7 million was raised for Type 1 diabetes research during the 23rd Annual JDRF Promise Gala in Omaha.
Funds raised will be used to help accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.
The event was live streamed to allow the community to be a part of the night for those who were not able to attend.
The crowd bid on silent and live auction items and donated to the signature JDRF Fund A Cure program.
Fund A Cure provides the opportunity to make a 100% tax-deductible gift directly to fund critical JDRF research priorities.
The event was organized by the JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Chapter, which acknowledged its presenting sponsor, Aviture.
Kelly Group – Kelly Klosure Systems, based out of Fremont, was a Promise Gala sponsor.
The evening ended with a concert from southern rock icons, 38 Special.
Rhea and her family, who are from Arlington, attended the event as did several guests from Fremont. Rhea was pleased to see the participants’ involvement.
“Witnessing the community’s dedication to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes is truly inspiring,” Rhea said. “It brought tears to my eyes to see so many hands in the air pledging to fund a cure for our son Jamey and the other millions with type 1. He says a cure for him means that he would be able to be more of himself, more of the time. It affects him every moment of every day, for the rest of his life. That is why a cure is so important.”
Leigh Cheloha, president of the JDRF Nebraska-Southwest Iowa board of directors, thanked volunteers and staff for their work with the gala.
“Together, we can inspire hope and help JDRF continue to improve the lives of those with T1D, ultimately turning Type One into Type None,” Cheloha said.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas loses the ability to produce insulin — a hormone essential to turning food into energy, states information from the JDRF.
T1D strikes both children and adults suddenly and is unrelated to diet or lifestyle. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin.
JDRF is the world’s largest private funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. It has invested more than $2.2 billion in research to find cures for T1D. It has played a leading role in many T1D advances, including drug, device and cell research, in the last 49 years.