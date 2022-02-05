Health cabinet celebrates 21 years of service to community

Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle Health Cabinet celebrated 21 years of service to the community in 2021.

The health cabinet was formed by parish nurse Glee Johnson. Johnson became the parish nurse in 2000. She was a retired registered nurse who was looking for the next chapter in her life. Pastor Charles Bichel reached out to Johnson to facilitate a parish nurse program, the first of its kind at Fontanelle. Johnson accepted the call, and she attended two, four-day seminars on parish nursing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The parish nurse program was started by a hospital chaplain at the Lutheran Hospital in Chicago in 1978. The idea of the program was to focus on body, mind and spirit. The program gives support to patients and families from their church.

When Johnson returned to Salem from her training, she formed the health cabinet, which has continued for 21 years. The health cabinet has been serving the community and the church through fundraisers, educational speakers and programs.

The health cabinet has served the Faith Food Pantry 48 times in 10 years. It also has supported Adopt-A-Family, Salvation Army, Roots to Wings and several other local organizations. The health cabinet also has assisted in building a house in Tanzania, donated mosquito nets to African countries where malaria is prominent, and collected pennies for world hunger.

Johnson passed away in 2018, but her legacy lives on with the health cabinet she established. The cabinet donated a bird bath in her honor that resides outside of Salem Lutheran Church.

