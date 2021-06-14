 Skip to main content
Health clinic set for June 24 in Blair
Health clinic set for June 24 in Blair

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Garden-Hawks Center, 2848 College Dr., in Blair.

This clinic does not include vaccination for COVID. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

