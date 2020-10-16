Health department announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced three new COVID-19 related deaths in the health district on Friday. The deaths involved were a Dodge County man in his 70s, a Washington County woman in her 80s, and a Dodge County woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions. The three deaths brings the jurisdiction’s total to 29, with 18 in Dodge County, 4 in Saunders County and 7 in Washington County. “COVID-19 is spreading in Nebraska. We need everyone to take precautions as we move through these extraordinary times. We need everyone to avoid the three Cs: Crowded places, close contact and confined spaces,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department. The confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Three Rivers district by county are: Dodge County, 1,442; Saunders County, 630; and Washington County, 390. That brings the total number of positive cases to 2,462. For the week of Oct. 9-16, there were 214 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the health district. As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 217 medical beds were available and 135 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 460 ventilators available to area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 12 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 4