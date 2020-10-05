Health department announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported Monday by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The deaths are a Dodge County man in his 50s, a Washington County man in his 80s, and a Saunders County woman in her 80s, according to a Three Rivers press release. The health department said all three individuals had underlying health conditions.

The total COVID-19 death count is now 14 deaths in Dodge County, 4 deaths in Saunders County and 5 deaths in Washington County for a total of 23 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

“We continue to see increases in cases and we need everyone to do their part — stay home if you are sick, get tested if you have had an exposure and wear a mask when out in the public”, said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

There is testing available through Test Nebraska all over the state of Nebraska. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to get scheduled for a COVID-19 test. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0