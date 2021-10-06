Health department announces changes to COVID-19 contact tracing

Due to continued community spread of COVID-19, Three Rivers Public Health Department has announced a change to its contact tracing.
The health district, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has had 163 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days and 349 cases in the past 14 days, according to a Wednesday press release. That brings the total of reported COVID-19 cases to 11,254 in the health district since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We also have implemented a change with our contact tracing. Due to continued community spread, our 3RPHD staff are currently unable to call every individual testing positive for COVID-19. To improve our ability to reach those who test positive, 3RPHD is using Nebraska’s contact tracing survey,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a statement. “If you test positive, and are over the age of 19, you will first receive a survey via text message. If the survey is not completed, the survey will be rerouted for a call with a 3RPHD staff member or with one of our partners at Nebraska DHHS. If you receive the survey after speaking with a 3RPHD staff member or state partner, please disregard the survey. This survey allows us to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in the 3RPHD jurisdiction and provide timely guidance to those who test positive and their contacts.”
In an effort to get more area individuals vaccinated, the health department will be taking its mobile vaccination trailer to Regency Mobile Home Park, 807 S. Broad St., in Fremont from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Both COVID-19 and flu vaccinations will be offered.
COVID-19 testing is being offered through a collaborative partnership with Total Wellness. The site is open from 8-11 a.m. on Mondays and 3-6 p.m. on Fridays at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.
The testing site is a drive-thru and appointments can be made at: https://www.totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd/. If you do not have access to make an online appointment, you can show up at the location and still be tested. Insurance may be billed if available, but there will be no direct cost to any patient.
If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, call 402-704-2245.
Anyone in need of resources such as access to food, assistance with rent or other needs, can reach out to community health worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.
For more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.