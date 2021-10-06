Health department announces changes to COVID-19 contact tracing

The health district, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has had 163 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days and 349 cases in the past 14 days, according to a Wednesday press release. That brings the total of reported COVID-19 cases to 11,254 in the health district since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We also have implemented a change with our contact tracing. Due to continued community spread, our 3RPHD staff are currently unable to call every individual testing positive for COVID-19. To improve our ability to reach those who test positive, 3RPHD is using Nebraska’s contact tracing survey,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a statement. “If you test positive, and are over the age of 19, you will first receive a survey via text message. If the survey is not completed, the survey will be rerouted for a call with a 3RPHD staff member or with one of our partners at Nebraska DHHS. If you receive the survey after speaking with a 3RPHD staff member or state partner, please disregard the survey. This survey allows us to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in the 3RPHD jurisdiction and provide timely guidance to those who test positive and their contacts.”