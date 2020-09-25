Health department announces three new COVID-19 deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The deaths included a Dodge County woman in her 80s and two Washington County men in their 80s, according to a press release from Three Rivers. All of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

This brings the total COVID-19-releated death count to 13 in Dodge County, 3 in Saunders County and 4 in Washington County for a total of 20 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

Three Rivers continues to see COVID-19 cases within the health district.

“I want to remind everyone that if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have had a potential high-risk exposure that you should get tested. It is important to know that if you are exposed and are tested immediately it may be too early in your infection for it to produce a positive result. Additionally, a negative result doesn’t mean you may not develop COVID-19 (that is why there is a 14-day quarantine period)”, said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Individuals can visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to get scheduled for a COVID-19 test. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.