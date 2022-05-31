 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health department conducting survey on vaccine hesitancy

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is in the process of collecting feedback on vaccine hesitancy within the health district.

The public is asked to go to https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_doPxSgpIb3ZIcd0 to complete a short survey to help the department better understand feelings towards vaccine hesitancy. The survey is very short and will take no more than 3 minutes to complete.

If you are not able to complete the survey on-line, visit the health department as it has paper surveys also available or call 402-727-5396.

3RPHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information visit threeriverspublichealth.org and click on the calendar of events.

In the past seven days, there have been 66 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Three Rivers health district of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. In the past 14 days, there have been 95 COVID-19 cases.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated weekly on Mondays and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

