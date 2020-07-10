Health department confirms 16 more cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) since Wednesday.

The health department reported in a Friday press release that Dodge County now has 710 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of eight cases since Wednesday.

Saunders and Washington counties each saw an increase of four cases, to bring their county totals to 87 and 58 cases, respectively. There are now 855 cases within the three-county health district.

As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 301 medical beds were available and 68 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 122 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“This last week we have seen an increase in the number of cases across all of the counties that we serve,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director. “Go to our website at www.threeriverspublichealth.org and look at our data dashboard. It will show the number of cases per county and the demographics of those cases.”