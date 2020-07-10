Health department confirms 16 more cases of COVID-19

Sixteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) since Wednesday.
The health department reported in a Friday press release that Dodge County now has 710 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of eight cases since Wednesday.
Saunders and Washington counties each saw an increase of four cases, to bring their county totals to 87 and 58 cases, respectively. There are now 855 cases within the three-county health district.
As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 301 medical beds were available and 68 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 122 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“This last week we have seen an increase in the number of cases across all of the counties that we serve,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director. “Go to our website at www.threeriverspublichealth.org and look at our data dashboard. It will show the number of cases per county and the demographics of those cases.”
You can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.
The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include:
• Practicing physical distancing outside the home.
• Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home.
• Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.
• Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.
• Staying home from work or school if you feel sick.
The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.