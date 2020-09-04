Health department confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Dodge County has nine new COVID-19 cases for a total of 940. Saunders County has seven more cases for a total of 257 while Washington County has two additional cases for a total of 178.

As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 256 medical beds available and 80 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 457 ventilators available to area hospitals, 121 were in use, including 15 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Everyone can spread COVID-19 even if they don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences. As a reminder, an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.