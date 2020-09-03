Health department confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Saunders County saw an increase of 14 COVID-19 cases for a total of 250. Dodge County has eight more cases for 931 total while Washington County has three more cases for 176 total. That brings the overall total to 1,357 COVID-19 cases in the three-county health district.

The 20-29-year-old age group has the most confirmed cases with 267, followed by 30-39 with 261, 40-49 with 252, and 50-59 with 196.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 216 medical beds available and 69 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 454 ventilators available to area hospitals, 120 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.