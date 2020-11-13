Health department confirms 4 new COVID-19 related deaths

Four new COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in the Three Rivers Public Health District.

The deaths include a Dodge County woman in her 80s. They include two Dodge County men in their 70s and 80s, both of whom had underlying health conditions. A Saunders County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions also died.

This brings the total count to 30 deaths in Dodge County, seven deaths in Saunders County and 10 deaths in Washington County.

That makes a total of 47 deaths in the Three Rivers district.

The district is continuing to see cases, said Terra Uhing, executive director.

“In the past seven days we have seen 576 new cases within the health district, and we need everyone to avoid the Three C’s,” Uhing said.

Those three Cs are:

Crowded places.

Close contact.

Confined spaces.

“We also need others to wear a mask,” Uhing said. “We know that masking does work. We have seen that evidence.”

Uhing also said testing is available through Test Nebraska all over the state of Nebraska.