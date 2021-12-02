Health department: COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are increasing

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.

“We are seeing that unvaccinated 30-year-olds are filling up our hospitals as quickly as vaccinated 80-year-olds,” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a released statement. “We know that the COVID-19 vaccinations are a tool to help prevent severe illness – so please consider getting vaccinated if you are not already.”

The health department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, announced Thursday that there has been five new COVID-19-related deaths in the district. This brings the total COVID-19-related deaths in the health district to 160.

In the past seven days, 195 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the health district. In the past 14 days, 570 cases have been identified.

Dodge County has had 97 cases in the past seven days while Saunders and Washington counties each have had 49. There have been 314 COVID-19 cases in Dodge County in the past 14 days. Saunders County has had 132 cases while Washington County has reported 124 cases.

There are currently 272 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition. Of those 272 COVID-19 patients, 53 are on ventilators.

Out of 298 total ICU beds in the OMHC, only 28 are currently available.

Three Rivers is offering all COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) at its walk-in clinics. That includes vaccines for ages 5-11.

Upcoming clinics include:

• Dec. 3: Noon to 3:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. (kids only), Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

• Dec. 4: 8 a.m. to noon, Logan View Public Schools, 2163 County Road G, Hooper.

• Dec. 5: 2-4 p.m., Blair United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St., Blair.

• Dec. 6: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Wahoo Clinic, 1320 E. 31st St., Wahoo; and 3:30-6:30 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center, 200 Johnson Rd., Fremont.

• Dec. 7: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Clinic, Fremont.

• Dec. 8: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Elementary School, 515 S. Broad St., Fremont.

Three Rivers is encouraging everyone ages 18 and older to get a COVID-19 booster shot, either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, call 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know needs resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to Three Rivers Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

