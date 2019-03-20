Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is now offering the residents of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties that have been impacted by flooding free medical kits.
These kits include basic medical supplies such as: pain relievers, alcohol swabs, antibiotic ointment, gauze, etc. There are different kits available depending on household size and needs.
“3RPHD received these supplies yesterday that were donated by Walgreens and delivered by Fremont Methodist Health for those that have been impacted by the flood,” stated Executive Director, Terra Uhing of Three Rivers.
There are certain limitations for these kits and they include the following: First come first serve, while supplies last; available for pickup during normal business hours.
For more information, call Three River’s Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit www.threeriverspublicehealth.com (Flood Resources) or follow us on Facebook.