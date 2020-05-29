Health department identifies 44 more cases of COVID-19 in three-county district

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has confirmed 44 additional COVID-19 cases within the district.

Since Wednesday, Dodge County’s case totals increased by 41 to 442 cases, according to a press release issued Friday from Three Rivers Public Health Department. Saunders County has three more cases for a total of 34. Washington County remains at 28 cases. There are now 504 cases with the Three Rivers district.

As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 413 medical beds were available and 159 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 376 ventilators available to area hospitals, 122 were in use, including 47 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.