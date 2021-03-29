Health department opens up COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 18 years and older

Anyone who does not have access to the internet or needs assistance, can call 402-727-5396. 3RPHD is not using the state registration portal, www.vaccinate.ne.gov, as it is not functioning fully, but the health department hopes to use it in the future.

Walmart and Hy-Vee are among pharmacies that currently have public scheduling portals that can be used to schedule appointments.

Three Rivers also is announcing two new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the United Kingdom UK variant) identified in Dodge County.

The health department is concerned because it knows this variant spreads more easily than other strains of the coronavirus, potentially resulting in more cases.

“This reminds us that the pandemic is not over and that we need individuals to stay home when sick, avoid crowds, wear masks in public and seek a COVID-19 vaccine when able,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Within Dodge County, to date, there have been three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.429 variant identified.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

