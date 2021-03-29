Health department opens up COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 18 years and older

Three Rivers Public Health Department is opening up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to individuals 18 years and older.
The new age eligibility went to effect on Monday, according to a press release from Three Rivers.
Increasing the age range for the Three Rivers Public Health jurisdiction, serving Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, is meant to help fill appointments at all of the district’s clinic and pharmacy locations. This also includes all 3RPHD clinics along with its health care partners including: Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System in Blair, and Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.
The pharmacies in the 3RPHD service area include:
• Ashland Pharmacy Inc., 1401 Silver St., Ashland.
• Walmart, 1882 Holly St., Blair.
• Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
• Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
• Medicine Man Pharmacy, 748 N. Main St., North Bend.
• Scribner Drugstore, 416 Main St., Scribner.
Individuals also can schedule appointments on Three Rivers’ website, https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates, and on its partners’ websites and social media accounts.
Anyone who does not have access to the internet or needs assistance, can call 402-727-5396. 3RPHD is not using the state registration portal, www.vaccinate.ne.gov, as it is not functioning fully, but the health department hopes to use it in the future.
Walmart and Hy-Vee are among pharmacies that currently have public scheduling portals that can be used to schedule appointments.
Three Rivers also is announcing two new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the United Kingdom UK variant) identified in Dodge County.
The health department is concerned because it knows this variant spreads more easily than other strains of the coronavirus, potentially resulting in more cases.
“This reminds us that the pandemic is not over and that we need individuals to stay home when sick, avoid crowds, wear masks in public and seek a COVID-19 vaccine when able,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Within Dodge County, to date, there have been three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.429 variant identified.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.