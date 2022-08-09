Health department plans bike rodeo in Arlington

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be sponsoring a Washington County Bike Rodeo in Arlington.
The bike rodeo will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on Eagle Street, between Second and Third streets, in Arlington.
Attendees are invited to bring their bike to participate in the bike safety obstacle course. Helmets will be available for children who need them.
All ages are welcome.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
