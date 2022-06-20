 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Health department plans COVID-19 vaccination clinic at mobile home park

  • 0
Three Rivers logo

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be offering a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the entrance to Regency Mobile Home Park, 807 S. Broad St., in Fremont.

Three Rivers invites anyone eligible to attend the clinic to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment or insurance is needed. All COVID-19 vaccines will be available. The health department also will administer booster shots (bring your vaccination card). Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for boosters.

Anyone who has questions can call 402-727-5396.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the items you shouldn't wash with dish soap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News