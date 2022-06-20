Health department plans COVID-19 vaccination clinic at mobile home park

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be offering a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the entrance to Regency Mobile Home Park, 807 S. Broad St., in Fremont.

Three Rivers invites anyone eligible to attend the clinic to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment or insurance is needed. All COVID-19 vaccines will be available. The health department also will administer booster shots (bring your vaccination card). Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for boosters.

Anyone who has questions can call 402-727-5396.

