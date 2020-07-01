Health department provides updated COVID-19 case numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports seven additional COVID-19 cases since Monday within the district.

Dodge and Saunders counties each have three additional cases, for total cases of 686 and 80, respectively, according to a Wednesday press release. Washington County has one more case for a total of 50. There are 817 total cases in the three-county health district.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 278 medical beds were available and 91 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 23 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.