Health department releases updated number of COVID-19 cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district on Monday evening as follows: Dodge County, 270 cases; Saunders County, 23 cases; and Washington County, 24 cases.

As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 444 medical beds were available and 137 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department. Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 44 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics. Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.