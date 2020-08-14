Health department reports 14 more cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified since Wednesday by Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Washington County has eight more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 134, according to a Friday press release from Three Rivers. Saunders County has four more cases (170 total) while Dodge County has two more cases (838 total). There are 1,142 total cases in the health district.

As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 260 medical beds available and 101 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 431 ventilators available to area hospitals, 127 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

The health department reminds everyone you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.

As a reminder, an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.