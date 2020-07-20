Health department reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

Sixteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Three-Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) since Friday.
Dodge County has nine additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to a Monday press release from Three Rivers, for a total of 729 cases. Saunders County has four more cases for a total of 101 while Washington County has three more for a total of 74. That brings the total to 904 cases within the 3PRHD district.
As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals reported 313 medical beds were available and 77 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 135 were in use, including 14 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“Please stay home if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is COVID-19 positive—this will help us contain the spread of COVID-19”, said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.
Uhing reminds the public you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.
The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Practicing physical distancing outside the home.
- Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home.
- Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.
- Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Staying home from work or school if you feel sick.
The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
