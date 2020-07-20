Health department reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Three-Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) since Friday.

Dodge County has nine additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to a Monday press release from Three Rivers, for a total of 729 cases. Saunders County has four more cases for a total of 101 while Washington County has three more for a total of 74. That brings the total to 904 cases within the 3PRHD district.

As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals reported 313 medical beds were available and 77 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 135 were in use, including 14 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“Please stay home if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is COVID-19 positive—this will help us contain the spread of COVID-19”, said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.

Uhing reminds the public you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.